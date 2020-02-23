Peruvannamoozhi dam site to get ₹3-crore makeover soon

Awaiting facelift: A view of the Peruvannamoozhi dam site where the DTPC is planning to carry out a beautification project.

Kozhikode

23 February 2020 00:09 IST

KIIDC to execute project proposed by District Tourism Promotion Council

A Malampuzha-model tourism development project estimated to cost ₹3 crore is on the anvil for the Peruvannamoozhi dam site. The Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) will execute the project proposed by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

According to DTPC officials, the project has won administrative sanction and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

On completion, there will be a new tourism information centre, spacious parking facility for visitors, space for refreshments and beautified surroundings.

The beautification proposal includes about 10 separate works, which could transform the present look of the destination. A children’s park is one of the highlights of the new project. The proposed information centre will provide details of nearby tourism attractions to visitors.

At present, there is no convenient parking space at the spot. The lack of a proper parking facility has remained a harrowing experience for most tourists. According to Tourism Department officials, entry and exit to the dam site will be easy with the completion of the new parking space.

The DTPC has come up with the new project, considering the increasing number of visitors to the eco-tourism spot and its proximity to other popular tourism destinations in the rural areas of the district. The cooperation of the Irrigation Department has been ensured for the proper development of the space.

Conservation work

Apart from the DTPC scheme, a number of other conservation activities which can support tourism growth in the area, is taking place under the supervision of the Irrigation and Soil Conservation Departments. One of the major works is the strengthening of the Peruvannamoozhi dam.

The State government has already spent ₹10 crore for the emergency dam restoration works. As suggested by the Central Water Commission report, effort is also on to construct a support dam in the area.