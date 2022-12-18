Periya double murder: MP comes out strongly against lawyer

December 18, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan came out strongly against advocate C.K. Sreedharan, who switched his allegiance to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and decided to take up the case of the accused in the Periya double murder case

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the MP said that the advocate cheated the families of the murdered youths. He assured them that the case will be taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), however, later he refused to take the case citing his busy schedule, the MP said.

A senior advocate like him was prejudiced to say that the CBI will not take up the case. This is enough to prove that there was betrayal and cheating, he added.