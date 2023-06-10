Percentage of deaths caused by heart attack declining in Kerala

June 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Heart attack is the main cause of registered deaths in Kerala for the past many years. But of late, the percentage of those succumbing to cardiac arrest and dying has been declining, as per the Annual Vital Statistics Reports published by the State government’s Department of Economics and Statistics.

Of the 3,39,648 deaths registered in 2021, the percentage of deaths due to heart attack was 21.39%, followed by asthma (7.48%), cancer (6.47%), paralysis (2.01%), kidney trouble (1.92%), and suicide (1.87%). This latest report was published by the department on May 11.

In 2020, of the total 2,50,983 deaths registered, 25.43% was due to heart attacks. The other causes were asthma (8.89%), cancer (7.98%), paralysis (2.25%), kidney trouble (2.16%), and suicide (2.07%). In the previous year, 26.35% of the 2,70,567 deaths registered were due to cardiac failure. This was followed by asthma (10.48%), cancer (7.43%), paralysis (2.21%), kidney trouble (2.15%), and suicide (2.01%). In 2018, 26.55% of the 2,58,530 deaths were due to heart attacks. The other reasons were asthma (11.5%), cancer (7.54%), paralysis (2.34%), kidney trouble (2.1%), and suicide (2.01%).

ADVERTISEMENT

More men in the 25-44 age group are also becoming susceptible to heart attacks. If 1,893 people in that age group died of cardiac arrest in 2020, the number went up to 1,998 in 2021. Hypertension, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise, cholesterol, obesity, and addiction to liquor and drugs are generally considered to be the reasons behind the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Meanwhile, Crude Death Rate (CDR), the total number of deaths per year per 1,000 population, in the past 12 years is showing an increasing trend in the State when compared with the situation in 2010. The CDR has increased to 9.66 in 2021 from 6.88 in 2010. The highest CDR has been reported in Pathanamthitta (12.96) and the lowest in Malappuram (6.26) in 2021. Crude Birth Rate, the number of live births in a year per thousand of population, however, is declining too. From 15.75 in 2010, it has come down to 11.94 in 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.