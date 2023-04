April 02, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Perambra Grama Panchayat has generated the highest number of man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in the 2022-23 financial year.

In the State, the grama panchayat is in the 10th spot. According to a release, the panchayat created 3,21,340 man-days and 1,472 families were given 100 man-days in the year. A sum of ₹12.51 crore was spent. Families belonging to the Scheduled Castes in the panchayat got 53,030 man-days.