People’s representatives have responsibility to portray themselves as models to public, says Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip

December 26, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

As the fourth woman to wear the mantle of the Kozhikode Corporation Mayor, Beena Philip has endured more protests and brickbats than any of her predecessors ever since she took charge in December 2020. Being a teacher with no prior experience in electoral politics, her methods and reactions to issues she faced often raised eyebrows and sometimes wide applause. In an exclusive chat with Aabha Raveendran, Ms. Philip recalls the travails and triumphs during what appeared to be a tumultuous couple of years in the chair.

The last two years have been full of conflicts for you, with issues, protests, and scams lining up. How do you feel about it?

I did not feel that conflict inside; at least not in the beginning. Being a teacher, I was respected and obeyed even by the Opposition councillors. But the issue with the two sewage treatment plants changed everything. Suddenly, the Opposition councillors who offered their support to the project changed their attitude, standing up for something contrary to what they had agreed in the council. Besides, so many people were supporting the protest against the project, which I could not comprehend. Even the media did not care to educate local people about the truth. The ignorance on the topic of some people who claim to be experts added fuel to the fire. The situation caused me inner turmoil.

Unlike many chairs of local bodies, you are known for being soft towards the Opposition, allowing them to voice their opinions and often paying heed to it. Do you feel that the lenience has been misused?

I do not think so. Culture is cultivated through interactions. We are under public scrutiny. We should not give them the wrong message. They should not be led to think that resorting to violence and hiding the truth with the sole aim of creating tension was the right thing to do. Parliamentary behaviour has evolved over the years. Every representative of the public has a responsibility to portray themselves as models to the public.

You come from an academic background. What have been the merits and demerits of it?

My background contributed to my ability to accept people despite their shortcomings, understand why people were behaving in a certain way, and try to find solutions by taking initiative to turn them into more productive individuals. On the flip side, I am used to handling students who accept my word. Here, I am dealing with seasoned politicians who are set in their ways and are reluctant to change. Even with my experience training teachers and creating attitudinal change in them, I am worried that it is not working with my colleagues at the moment.

You have no experience in electoral politics. Has it been a drawback?

Yes. I had not even been a councillor before I became the Mayor. I had not been engaged in political activities either. As a result, I was unaware of even some of the basics. Besides, I took more time to understand certain things and act accordingly. My post is one in which I cannot show my political affiliation. I have been able to stay unbiased most of the time, hear both parties, and lead the discussions forward.

Your party, the CPI(M), had entrusted you with such a responsibility and yet openly criticised you in connection with the Balagokulam incident. How has your relationship with the party been?

I cannot fathom my gratitude to the party. My character and image were taken into consideration while giving me this position. I try my level best to ensure that the party is not ashamed of me. At the same time, if the mistake of one individual could cause shame to the party, I will not support it, whoever they are. The party could have been more critical towards me in the Balagokulam incident. My words were misconstrued in the media; yet I should have expected that. My lack of experience in politics was the reason I did not. I now understand that I had been in the wrong, and my behavior was not befitting my position as Mayor, that my personal opinions were not what mattered.

In the embezzlement case, the Corporation initially did not make an effort to shift the accounts out of the Punjab National Bank but had to change the attitude later. On that?

I personally believe that it was not right to punish the bank for a crime committed by one of its employees, especially since they [bank] have been very accommodating and cooperative in resolving confusions. But the public has started questioning the Corporation over it as if we had some vested interest in it. Hence, we decided to pay heed to the public. I was reminded of the situation in Ramayana where Ram had to abandon Sita due to the public’s suspicion, despite his personal awareness of her innocence.

Amid this chaos, there must have been a few moments of pride. What are the highlights?

The Corporation took charge of the Lions Park on the beach after a long legal battle. It was a complete turnaround from a situation when we thought it was hopeless. A few of my old acquaintances literally handed over the park to the Corporation as they trusted me to do justice. Similarly, the issue of residents near the West Hill barracks was solved through talks with the Army authorities.