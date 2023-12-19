People’s committees to support Excise drive against drug trafficking

December 19, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Kozhikode

Determined to ensure heightened vigil against synthetic drug trafficking and smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), the Excise department has roped in people’s committees in various local bodies in Kozhikode. This is apart from the already operational striking squads under various Excise circles ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The support of over 500 anti-narcotic clubs comprising school and college students is expected to strengthen the field-level operation of people’s committees. One of the main tasks is to gather details of suspected hooch dens or illegal IMFL sales and report them to the checking squads for action.

The participation of residents’ forums, local body members, youth movements, women’s organisations, and neighbourhood groups is one of the major attractions of the special drive. A district-level meeting of people’s committees had also been held recently to ensure better coordination.

According to Excise officials, effective ground-level operation of people’s committees is expected to make a sweeping change in the existing surveillance system manned by officials. “What we expect is a bigger participation of the public to identify drug pushers and prevent attempts to cash in on the festival spirit,” they added.

Arrangements are in place to conduct combined search operations in problem spots with the support of local police squads. Such joint operations in the past had been very successful in suppressing discreet ventures by inter-district drug traffickers.

A 24x7 control room (0495-2372927) is functional in the district to support people’s committees and other voluntary informants. Besides, the intelligence wing of the department would be working to gather field-level information to support striking squads entrusted with flash inspections.