People’s committees to address water scarcity

Following a State-level directive, panchayat-level people’s committees will be formed soon in the district as part of the attempts to address potable water scarcity and take appropriate pre-cautionary measures at the regional-level to meet the challenges of looming drought. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao will coordinate the district-level drought mitigation activities with the support of various taluk offices in the district.

Efforts are on to form special squads in the limits of various taluks under the leadership of Kerala Water Authority officials and immediately address the issues related to disruption of water supply and clearance of pending water connection requests in drought-prone areas. The support of Kudumbashree workers, Accredited Social Health Activists and Anganwadi staff will be used to carry out ward-level awareness campaigns against the misuse of potable water and the need to revive maximum number of abandoned water sources.

Revenue officials said they would consider the scope of opening water kiosks in various parts of the district, where the local residents were found struggling with the drying up of their domestic water sources. Locations for the same would be finalised soon on the basis of the lists prepared last year, they said.

Last year, the Revenue Department alone opened 63 kiosks in Kozhikode district after identifying the worst-hit locations, where the supply of KWA and other agencies failed to reach out to the needy. Residents in the coastal areas too had benefited from the drive as their drinking water sources were remaining polluted with the intrusion of saline water.

Revenue officials said the efforts to make use of quarry pools too would be considered to meet the local demands. The list of such places would be prepared soon with the support of various local bodies, they said.

The possibility of constructing more check-dams will be explored. Local panchayats have already been asked to check the scope of constructing check dams using their own plan fund. At a recent meeting, the District Collector directed the local body heads to work on such projects at the earliest.

As the drought is also likely to have its impact on the wildlife, Forest Department officials have been asked to keep vigil on the entry of wild animals into human habitats .

Forest Range Officers will soon convene a meeting to plan the preventive measures.