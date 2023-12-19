ADVERTISEMENT

People want Khan to continue in Kerala, says BJP

December 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

P.K. Krishnadas, national executive member, BJP, has claimed that the people of Kerala want Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to continue in the State. His comment comes against the backdrop of the demand by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that Mr. Khan be removed from his post.

Mr. Krishnadas told the media on Tuesday that if the ruling CPI(M) and its government did not let Mr. Khan exercise his right to travel anywhere in the State, the people would help him do it. The BJP leader claimed that this was proved by his visit to S.M. Street in Kozhikode on Monday. “The Governor is trying to protect the autonomy of universities. The Supreme Court had earlier endorsed his stand, now the people’s court too has approved his actions,” Mr. Krishnadas pointed out.

