People sheltered in relief camps begin returning home

Heavy rain forecast for Kozhikode district for two more days

Hundreds of people, including women and children, who were shifted to makeshift relief camps at schools and colleges, started returning to their houses with the rain subsiding on Wednesday morning.

However, the district administration said that the situation was still difficult although it had improved. Rain wreaked havoc in the district with several areas in the city and suburbs getting submerged on Tuesday.

More than 500 persons, who were unable to relocate to safer dwellings, were sheltered at 15 camps in the district. Of this, 14 were in Kozhikode taluk that bore the brunt of nature’s fury.

About 115 families were the worst affected as the raging floods struck low-lying areas. The District Disaster Management Authority had swung into action to open the camps and provide necessary facilities.

The rainfall recorded was 60.9 mm in Kozhikode city on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram has forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and squall in the district on Thursday and Friday. The probability is heavy (64.5-115 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 mm). However, no warnings have been issued for these days.

An online meeting chaired by Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas to take stock of the situation, focussed on effective coordination of various departments to meet any eventualities.

He said that those temporarily relocated to camps should not experience any difficulties. Officials should be careful to understand their mood and act accordingly. Also, they should understand the problems of those staying at the houses of their relatives. Besides the camps should maintain the COVID-19 protocol, Mr. Riyas said.

Water-logging, the Minister said, was a vexing issue in the city. This required a permanent solution. Drainage would have to be desilted to allow the flow of stormwater during heavy rain. Officials should take steps to complete the drainage cleaning by October 18, he said.

Mr. Riyas said that steps should be taken in the case of two dams in the district. The Deputy Director of Fisheries was assigned to arranged rescue boats to meet any emergencies in future. The efforts of the Revenue department and other government departments for coordinating the relief operations were also lauded.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that all hospitals were given instructions to coordinate activities in case of an emergency.

Kozhikode City Police Chief A.V. George said action should be taken to address the problem of water-logging before the north-east monsoon (Thulavarsham) which begins in October and goes on till December. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy presided over the meeting. Various departmental officials were also present.