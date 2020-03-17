‘People returning from abroad should use private vehicles to reach home ’

The Kozhikode district administration has urged people who return from abroad to use private vehicles to reach home from airports to avoid the possibility of spreading of infection.

“Some people are found to use private vehicles to reach the Kozhikode railway station or Feroke railway station from the Calicut International Airport and then board trains to go to other districts. Using of public transport should be stopped,” District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao told the media on Monday.

Screening squads were observing the movements of passengers at the airport and railway stations, he said.

Mr. Rao also urged those who were under home quarantine to avoid venturing out.

Cases have been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act against two persons in Perambra who went out and interacted with others while being under observation at home.

“People under home quarantine can approach the district control room for help. They can seek the help of designated ambulances for reaching hospitals,” Mr. Rao said. People discharged from hospitals could also approach the help desk for reaching home.

Hotels and restaurants had been directed to keep the officials informed about their customers. Screening squads had been deployed at border points, bus stations and railway stations. Awareness sessions were being held for migrant labourers, Mr. Rao said.

Under observation

As many as 3,229 people are under observation for suspected COVID-19 infection in the district, of which 532 were added on Monday. Hundred samples of body fluid samples of suspected patients were sent for lab tests and 92 of them had turned negative. Eight persons were undergoing treatment at the isolation wards set up at the Government Medical College Hospital and Government General Hospital, Kozhikode.

Thirty-eight people, who were the primary contacts of the suspected patients, were under strict surveillance, Mr. Rao said.