People apprehensiveabout census: Cong.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said there is a strong objection to holding the census without specifying or clarifying the questions.

Inaugurating a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act led by Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, here on Tuesday, he said people were very concerned about the census. “The same officers are assigned the work on the census and the population register,” he claimed.

Mr. Chennithala said Narendra Modi was undermining the idea of ​​India. “This is not a Muslim struggle for Muslims but a struggle by secular believers to keep India secular,” he said. Citizenship based on religion was not appropriate for a civilised society, he added.

Jan 21, 2020

