People apprehensiveabout census: Cong.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said there is a strong objection to holding the census without specifying or clarifying the questions.
Inaugurating a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act led by Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, here on Tuesday, he said people were very concerned about the census. “The same officers are assigned the work on the census and the population register,” he claimed.
Mr. Chennithala said Narendra Modi was undermining the idea of India. “This is not a Muslim struggle for Muslims but a struggle by secular believers to keep India secular,” he said. Citizenship based on religion was not appropriate for a civilised society, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.