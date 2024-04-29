Penkoottu Vanitha Film Society to be launched on May 1

April 29, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the Penkoottu Vanitha Film Society at the Mananchira Square in Kozhikode at 4 p.m. on May 1 (Wednesday). Also, Hena Devadas, Regional Secretary of the Film Society Federation, will inaugurate the first screening under the society. President of District Sports Council O. Rajagopal will be the chief guest on the occasion, while film critic Madhu Janardhanan will deliver the keynote address. Naveena Vijayan, Regional Coordinator of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will preside over the event.

The Penkoottu Vanitha Film Society is a venture of Penkoottu, an organisation of women labourers in the unorganised sector founded by P. Viji. The film society is one of the areas the organisation has stepped into as part of its diversification into the cultural sphere, with an aim to make themselves heard better.

Suffragette, a film by Sara Gavron that discusses the theme of women’s voting rights, will be screened at 6 p.m. as the inaugural film of the society.

