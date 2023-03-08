ADVERTISEMENT

Penkoottu honours women labourers

March 08, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Many women forced to work during their old age due to desperation’

The Hindu Bureau

Women labourers under the aegis of Penkoottu staging a street play ‘Thozhili’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

They are all past 60 years of age, some as close as 80, but they still claim to be in their fifties so that they do not lose their jobs.

Penkoottu, a collective of women employees on S.M. Street in Kozhikode, honoured six such elderly labourers on this International Women’s day.

“They are supporting their families despite their advanced age. They have continued working as cleaning staff in shops on S.M. Street all these years despite several odds,” said P. Viji, secretary of Penkoottu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said many women were forced to work during their old age due to desperation. Many lost their jobs or succumbed to several occupational hazards, while others are still ailing.

“The employers refuse to include them in pay rolls, so as not to pay them any benefits. They are at a risk of losing their job any moment,” Ms. Viji added.

Penkoottu also honoured Kabani, a member of the collective and a noted actor, who recently bagged first rank in MA theatre studies from Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kalady.

Moreover, it was Kabani and Vijesh K.V who scripted and directed the street play ‘Thozhili’ that Penkoottu workers performed at Mananchira on Wednesday evening.

The International Women’s Day was observed in a variety of programmes in the city, including a ‘Women’s meet’ organised by All India Democratic Women’s Association, an honour to veteran actor Nilambur Ayisha under the aegis of Kozhikode Art Lovers’ Association, a night outing by women photographers, a free anaemia check up under Calicut Press Club, several seminars and women entrepreneurs’ expos under various banners. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US