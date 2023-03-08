Penkoottu honours women labourers

March 08, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

They are all past 60 years of age, some as close as 80, but they still claim to be in their fifties so that they do not lose their jobs.

Penkoottu, a collective of women employees on S.M. Street in Kozhikode, honoured six such elderly labourers on this International Women’s day.

“They are supporting their families despite their advanced age. They have continued working as cleaning staff in shops on S.M. Street all these years despite several odds,” said P. Viji, secretary of Penkoottu.

She said many women were forced to work during their old age due to desperation. Many lost their jobs or succumbed to several occupational hazards, while others are still ailing.

“The employers refuse to include them in pay rolls, so as not to pay them any benefits. They are at a risk of losing their job any moment,” Ms. Viji added.

Penkoottu also honoured Kabani, a member of the collective and a noted actor, who recently bagged first rank in MA theatre studies from Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kalady.

Moreover, it was Kabani and Vijesh K.V who scripted and directed the street play ‘Thozhili’ that Penkoottu workers performed at Mananchira on Wednesday evening.

The International Women’s Day was observed in a variety of programmes in the city, including a ‘Women’s meet’ organised by All India Democratic Women’s Association, an honour to veteran actor Nilambur Ayisha under the aegis of Kozhikode Art Lovers’ Association, a night outing by women photographers, a free anaemia check up under Calicut Press Club, several seminars and women entrepreneurs’ expos under various banners.