Penkoottu forays into reel realm, forms film society

After its successful 14 years as an organisation of women working in the unorganised sector, Penkoottu is spreading its wings into the sphere of art. The Penkoottu Film Society that was registered on April 21 (Sunday), the third women’s film society in the State after one each in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, is a bold step in that direction.

An organisation of women labourers based at S.M. Street in Kozhikode, that mostly constitute sales girls, tailors and cleaners, besides others in the unorganised sector, Penkoottu was instrumental in bringing about a revolution, first through its struggle to get toilets set up in every establishment where women are employed and later with the ‘Right to Sit’ campaign that was successful in ensuring that women, especially sales girls in textile shops, get to sit down when they are not catering to customers. Several other struggles and protests under the able leadership of its president P. Viji have cemented its position as a champion of women’s rights in the State.

“We felt that we need to find new avenues to make our voice heard and hence we are diversifying our activities,” P. Viji told The Hindu on April 19 (Friday).

Penkoottu already has a strong team that has been setting up street plays every now and then as a means of communication to the masses. Several accomplished actors and theatre professionals have been cooperating with the organisation’s efforts. Recently, a singari melam team was set up under the aegis of Penkoottu, which is also quite successful.

“While one of the purposes behind the film society is to ensure entertainment for working women, we also look forward to fresh ideas and perspectives that cinema could provide us,” Ms. Viji said.

It was Naveena Vijayan, member of the Regional Council of Federation of Films Societies of India, who put forth the idea before Penkoottu. “Once registered they can organise film festivals and related events. The federation will provide them all technical support if they stay active,” Ms. Naveena said.

The welcome committee meeting of the film society was inaugurated by filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, while film critic Madhu Janardhanan made the keynote address.

Prathibha Purushu has been elected as the president of the film society, while Amritha K. Viji is the secretary and Sibija P is the treasurer. Though women are at the helm, people of all genders and all walks of life shall be members of the film society. The first film festival under the banner of the Penkoottu Film Society will be held at Mananchira square in Kozhikode on May Day.

