Pending and controversial projects find their way to Kozhikode Corporation budget 2023-24

March 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation is determined to realise some of the projects for which it has received brickbats in the previous years. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, in his budget presentation, made it clear that the Corporation will go ahead with the sewage treatment plant projects at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu, by making every effort to convince local people who have been up in arms against them.

The project to protect the Paroppady wetland through public-private partnership met with stiff opposition when it was introduced in the previous budget. But the same project has made it to the new budget as well. Similar is the case with the proposal to develop Muthalakkulam ground where an underground parking facility was proposed a couple of years ago. The laundry workers who have made Muthalakkulam their worksite for years had raised concerns about the project. The Corporation plans to introduce modern washing machines to attract the new generation to the dying profession.

Every Corporation Council over the last few decades has made efforts to develop the Conolly canal, but not much has come out of it. The Canal City project is funded by the State to make the Conolly Canal suitable for tourism and transportation. The project is expected to end waterlogging in many parts of the city.

The bus stand projects at Meenchanda and Medical College have found place in every budget in the last decade. The Corporation is hopeful that the projects can be started immediately. The Medical College bus stand would be set up in the build-own-operate mode while the detailed project report for the Meenchanda bus stand might be ready in a few months, said the Deputy Mayor.

The state-of-the-art slaughterhouse at Kothi is another project that has been pending for almost a decade. The project is being funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and has secured sanction from the Pollution Control Board. The Corporation expects to realise the project this year.