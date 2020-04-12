Penal action likely against owners of impounded vehicles

Hefty fine and other penal actions are on the cards against owners of vehicles that were temporarily impounded for violation of lockdown norms in Kozhikode district.

For now, it has been decided to collect a compounding fee of ₹10,000, apart from initiating other legal actions against each owner before releasing the vehicle from Monday.

According to officials, there are 2,817 vehicles in police custody now, and a majority of them are motorbikes. To free up space near the police station, there is a plan to shift the newly seized vehicles to the Armed Reserve Camp at Maloorkunnu.

More than 50% of the vehicles were seized in the initial days of the lockdown. Action was also taken against those who failed to produce self-declaration forms.

Though the impounded vehicles will be released on payment of compounding fee, violators who have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act will have to face court proceedings.

Meanwhile, officials attached to the Police Media Centre said there was no let-up in violations, going by the daily figures. According to them, over 6,000 cases were registered in the State in the last three days for violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act. More than 4,500 vehicles were also seized, they said.

There were also instances where emergency vehicles like ambulances were misused for suspicious trips. One such ambulance, which was allegedly used for service of no emergency nature, was impounded from the city on Friday. In the light of the incident, highway patrol squads are checking all ambulances.

The use of drones has been recommended in areas where lockdown violations are rampant. The city and rural police have already secured high-resolution drone cameras for enforcement. They will be frequently used in places where the District Collector recently imposed stringent regulations.