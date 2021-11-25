Pedalling to help Kerala Tourism regain its glory post pandemic

Kozhikode

Minister to flag off cycle tour on December 4

As Kerala Cycle Tour, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram on December 4, the focus will be on seven expatriates who came all the way from Dubai just to be part of the venture.

The event is being organised by Kozhikode-based Grand Cycle Challenge with an aim to help the tourism sector in Kerala regain its old glory post the pandemic. The tour will be led by Sahir Abdul Jabbar, the Cycle Mayor of Kozhikode, and will be accompanied by 10 other cyclists from different parts of the State.

The tour will be flagged off by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram on December 4. It will conclude in Kasaragod on December 14.

The seven expatriate riders, Salim Valiyaparamba, Faisal Kodanad, Salah Anappadikkal, Abdu Salam, Anwar, Noufal and Noufal Charaan, represent DXB riders, a cycling club in Dubai.

“They are coming to Kerala at their own risk on a 14-day leave, only to be part of the ride out of their commitment towards cycling and their motherland,” said Sahir, the team leader. Shahul BosQ, Naseef Ali and Riyas Konkath are the other riders who are part of the event. Mr. Sahir said that the cyclists themselves were bearing most of the expenses, though there are a few sponsors for the event, and the Tourism Department is backing the venture.

The eleven riders will travel across 14 districts of the State covering 1,200 kilometres. Photographs and videos of the ride will be showcased at an exhibition to be held in Dubai and Sharjah after the event. They will also be circulated across the world through cycling networks, Mr. Sahir said.

“Our aim is to organise this ride every year on the same date, on the lines of Tour- de- Nilgiri which is a coming together of riders organised by the Karnataka Government,” said Sahir, wishing that the event would get better backing from sponsors and the government in the coming years.