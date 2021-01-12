Pedalling on a mission

Kozhikode’s first cycling club launched

‘Akoe’, the greek word means ‘the sense of hearing’ or ‘ear’. That is exactly what ‘Team Akoe’ plans to be for aspiring cyclists of Kozhikode, to be an ear for all their doubts regarding cycling and to assist them.

‘Team Akoe’ is the first professional cycling club of Kozhikode, formed almost a year ago by a group of professional as well as amateur cyclists in the region. The club was, however, formally launched last Sunday when Cycle Mayor of Kozhikode Sahir Abdul Jabbar flagged off its launch rally.

The club has around 20 cyclists at present as its members, of the age group between 15 and 30. The members go on long and short trips together once in a while. But the greatest attraction of the club is the training it imparts to aspiring cyclists to take part in races. “There are professional cycle races in many States in India. Many of our cyclists are doing well there. We plan to inspire new cyclists to join the bandwagon,” said Justo K.R, one of the founding members of the club.

The training is being provided free of cost to members by professional cyclists such as Rithul Das and Ahamed Musthar , the president and secretary respectively of the club. Besides, the club has the support of noted cyclists such as Abhinav.K.C., who will help train new members.

“We will provide them basic training so as to launch them in the arena,” Justo said, adding that cycling being a competition event at school level and university level in the State, it will help students earn a few grace marks if they excel in the field.