PCA sitting concludes in Kozhikode
Next two-day sitting to begin on July 18
The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) settled 14 cases during the two-day sitting held at the collectorate conference Hall on Monday and Tuesday. The next sitting to address pending complaints will be held on July 18 and 19. The authority accepted 52 new petitions at the district-level sitting, a press release said.
