Pazhassi Raja Museum in Kozhikode to be opened to public on July 2
The renovated Pazhassi Raja Memorial Archaeological Museum will be thrown open to the public on July 2. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahmed Devarkovil will inaugurate an event to mark the launch. The building constructed in the 19th century was the official residence of the District Collectors of Malabar, which was under the Madras Presidency during the British period. A museum was set up there in 1976. It has exhibits from different eras such as the Stone Age.
