Payyoli municipal Chairman booked for violation of COVID-19 protocol

Kozhikode

30 January 2022 22:07 IST

Violation took place during the opening of a rural road

Payyoli Municipal Chairman Vadakkayil Shafeeque and councillor Sijina Mohan were booked on the charges of flouting COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

Cases were registered against them for organising the inauguration of a local road within the municipality limits. It was Mr. Shafeeque who opened the road. According to the Payyoli police, the event was hosted in the morning without considering the regulations put in place on Sunday to check the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

