Payment dues: court issues notice to attach KWA office, land in Kozhikode

November 25, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Sub Court has issued a notice to attach the office building and nearly an acre of land of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) as part of legal measures to recover pending dues to be paid to a contractor. The notice was pasted on the KWA office building on Friday to address the grievance of the contractor hailing from Ernakulam district.

According to the complainant, the payment of ₹1 crore along with the interest of ₹38 lakh for the construction of a waste water disposal unit at the Kozhikode Medical College had been pending for many years. He said the principal amount was paid after long months of legal battle. The latest attachment notice was issued as part of the continuing legal action to recover the remaining interest amount, he added.

The contractor approached the court as he had no means to pay back the bank loan he had obtained to complete civil works for the waste treatment plant. Though the medical college authorities had clarified that they had already released the project fund, it was not reportedly handed over to the contractor. The contractor said he had even won the appreciation of the medical college authorities for the timely completion of the project.

Meanwhile, KWA sources said they had earlier released ₹1 crore to the contractor subsequent to a court order. They declined to comment on the latest development and the court’s attachment order in the wake of the delay in clearing interest dues.

