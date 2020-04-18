Patrol squads to crack down on misuse of goods carriers

Inspection of inter-State trucks and other goods carriers has been intensified along district borders after some drivers attempted to illegally transport people in violation of lockdown norms. Vehicles used for such illegal travel will be impounded and the drivers and travellers booked.

With Kozhikode classified as red zone and put on high alert to control the spread of COVID-19, patrol squads have been asked to block all inter-district operations of private vehicles other than those with special permits. Though goods carriers have been allowed to operate with special permits from the district-level travel facilitation committee, the trips will be terminated midway in case illegal activities are noticed.

Hitchhiking an offence

The police and Motor Vehicles Department squads will also examine the storage area of trucks to ensure compliance.

Only a driver and cleaner will be allowed in goods vehicles. Facilitating hitchhiking between States and districts will be considered an offence during the lockdown period.

The misuse of emergency service vehicles such as ambulance for transportation purposes has also come to the notice of patrol squads. All emergency service vehicles will now be subjected to checks by highway squads. The misuse of stickers of media firms, hospitals, and other emergency service providers for unwanted travel too will be booked.

The entry and exit of all vehicles through newly identified hotspots in the district will be closely monitored with the support of separate squads. Multiple points of entry and exit to such locations have been closed to facilitate stringent monitoring.

Officials working with the district-level COVID-19 prevention unit say those who need to travel for medical reasons have to produce medical certificates from the medical officers concerned.