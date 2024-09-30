GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patient’s death: probe on to check RMO’s qualifications

Published - September 30, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have started preliminary investigation into the alleged death of a heart patient at a private hospital near Kadalundi reportedly following treatment by an “unqualified” resident medical officer (RMO) on duty. Police sources said the suspect was found absconding after the incident which took place on September 23.

Family members of the deceased, in their petition submitted to the Feroke police, alleged that the RMO had not cleared the final year MBBS examination. They also claimed that he had been working at the hospital for around five years.

They raised the complaint after checking the academic credentials of the suspect through their personal network. Police sources said the complaint had already been taken up as the verification was done by the deceased patient’s son who is also a postgraduate student of medicine.

“Before proceeding with legal action, the qualifications of the doctor will have to be checked in detail. We cannot reveal anything at this preliminary stage of investigation,” said a police officer from the Feroke station. He also added that the police had only details submitted by the complainants, and the rest had to be investigated for further action.

