Kozhikode

Passport office, seva kendras to function on Monday

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE August 05, 2022 19:21 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:21 IST

Consequent to the change in holiday on account of Muharram, the Regional Passport Office, Kozhikode; the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at Malappuram, West Hill (Kozhikode), Vadakara, Kannur, and Payyannur; and the Post Office Passport Kendra in Kasaragod will function on Monday (August 8) and remain closed on Tuesday (August 9). As such, all appointments scheduled on Tuesday have been shifted to Monday. Applicants who have secured appointment to submit passport applications at the PSKs on Tuesday should report on Monday at the same time slot, M. Rahees, Regional Passport Officer, said here.

