Passport office, seva kendras to function on Monday
Applicants who have secured appointment at PSKs on Tuesday should report on Monday at the same time slot
Consequent to the change in holiday on account of Muharram, the Regional Passport Office, Kozhikode; the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at Malappuram, West Hill (Kozhikode), Vadakara, Kannur, and Payyannur; and the Post Office Passport Kendra in Kasaragod will function on Monday (August 8) and remain closed on Tuesday (August 9). As such, all appointments scheduled on Tuesday have been shifted to Monday. Applicants who have secured appointment to submit passport applications at the PSKs on Tuesday should report on Monday at the same time slot, M. Rahees, Regional Passport Officer, said here.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.