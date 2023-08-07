HamberMenu
Passing out parade of SPCs held in Kozhikode

August 07, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The passing out parade of Student Police Cadets (SPC) from 18 schools in the city limits was held at J.D.T. Islam Higher Secondary School on Monday. About 800 cadets took part in the parade after their two-year-long training. District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena was the chief guest at the event. Cadets from Kunnamangalam higher secondary school bagged the prize for the best platoon. Deputy Commissioner K.E. Baiju, SPC’s Nodal officer Prakashan Padannayil, Assistant Commissioners of Police K. Sudarshan and P. Bijuraj were present.

