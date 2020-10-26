Passengers’ forum flays move to raise rail fares

Kozhikode

26 October 2020 22:37 IST

The Malabar Rail Users’ Forum has requested the Central government to refrain from the move to raise the rail tariff in the name of revenue generation. The forum has termed the move unscientific and has suggested several alternatives to improve revenue.

In a memorandum to the Railway authorities recently, the secretary of the forum, Manalil Mohanan, said that the move to raise the tariff, especially the minimum charge by three times, will adversely affect not just the passengers but the Railway employees and catering labourers. The conversion of passenger services into express services will result in more expense to the travellers while the number of stops will be cut.

The forum has suggested that MRMU services be run in the routes where there will no longer be passenger services and also that the stops for long distance trains should not be cut unless MEMU service starts. The forum suggested introduction of facilities to ensure clean food at reasonable rates while putting an end to the pantry cars in trains as non-availability of food is a major problem faced by long distance travellers.

Advertising

Advertising

As for revenue generation, the forum has suggested that the Railway get into courier service, cargo transportation in connection with airports and to make ticket checking more effective.

It has also suggested the auction of scraps and timber that have been abandoned in Railway station yards for years.

The forum suggested regular consultation with users’ forums across the country.