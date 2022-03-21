Passengers’ forum calls for resumption of train services

Meeting to be held in Kozhikode on April 7

The State chapter of the Confederation of All India Rail Users Association has appealed to the State government and people’s representatives to exert more pressure on the Railway Board to accept the association’s demands, including the resumption of suspended passenger train services in Kerala.

In a communication issued here on Monday, the confederation leaders said Kerala’s demand for sanctioning new trains was poorly treated by the Centre. Though 12 trains were recently sanctioned for the southern States, Kerala got only the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil passenger, they claimed.

The leaders alleged that the sanctioning of 11 trains to Tamil Nadu was a visible sign of the continuing discrimination towards Kerala in the sector. Though the COVID-19 situation has improved, the benefits enjoyed by senior citizens were yet to be reinstated. According to them, not even half of the suspended passenger train services have been restored.

To discuss the issues, the confederation will hold a State-level meeting in Kozhikode on April 6. A.V. Anoop, national chairman of the organisation, will open the meeting.