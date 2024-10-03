Passengers allege bid to downgrade Mukkali railway station

A local protest with the participation of various rail passengers’ associations, residents’ forums, and political organisations is gaining momentum against the alleged attempts by the Railways to downgrade the Mukkali railway station near Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

The elimination of stoppages for various long-distance trains and the alleged move to list it permanently under the category of halt stations triggered the protest.

The protesters, including local merchants and students, complain that the poor patronage of the Railways has already led to the elimination of stoppages for six major trains at Mukkali station. Now, only four trains are allowed to stop at the station, which is hardly sufficient to meet the demands of rural passengers, they point out.

Criticising the Railways’ hesitancy to restore the eliminated stoppages, local passengers say there is no point in lamenting over poor revenue without addressing the long-pending welfare and development concerns of the station. They also point out that the 120-year-old station is part of the district’s rich history which should not be shut citing odd reasons.

“More public protests are on the cards as people are concerned of a gradual closure of this station. All party meetings will also be convened in various locations under Azhiyur grama panchayat to highlight the public demand,” says P.R. Bijesh, member of a local train passengers’ group. According to him, the demands have already been brought to the attention of the people’s representatives.

Meanwhile, Railway sources say the number of stoppages depends upon the number of passengers from a particular station and the nature of train services. Stoppage of some of the trains at Mukkali was eliminated during the COVID-19 period as part of safety arrangements and there was no move to shut down any station, they said.

