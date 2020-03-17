Passenger screening on at railway stations and bus stands

Kozhikode

17 March 2020 23:35 IST

Parks, gyms, swimming pools, and clubs in Kozhikode directed to be closed down; summer camps to be avoided

Screening of passengers for suspected COVID-19 infection is going on at the Kozhikode railway station, KSRTC bus stand and the mofussil bus stand. A similar mechanism was in place at Azhiyoor, Vadakara, Thamarassery, Ramanattukara, Koyilandy and Mukkom, said a release on Tuesday.

There are three teams each containing 13 members to do the job. If the body temperature of passengers is above 100 degrees Celsius, they will be sent to hospitals. Details of those who have returned from abroad are being collected by the help desk staff stationed there. Help desks are also functioning at all major hospitals.

Meanwhile, residents’ associations and those staying in apartments and flats have been directed to ensure that there are no public events. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao also told them to undertake disinfection measures. Parks, gymnasiums, swimming pools, and clubs should be closed down and summer camps should be avoided.

Those who have returned from COVID-19-infected countries and people under observation should remain in home quarantine and association functionaries should ensure that they do not venture out. Special attention should be paid to children, senior citizens, and those who are sick.

Hotels and restaurants should provide hand sanitizers. Rooms should be cleaned with disinfectants and cleaning staff should be provided facial masks, gloves, and sanitizers. Hotel managements should also keep the district administration informed about foreign guests.

Those under observations should not be allowed to go out. If they do so, it should be conveyed to the officials. Their travel history should be recorded and submitted to the authorities.

As many as 4,158 people are under observation for suspected COVID-19 infection in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. This includes 929 people who were newly added to the list. Six people are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital and eight others are at the Government General Hospital. Four persons were discharged from the medical college hospital. Of the 110 samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 96 had turned negative.

Ban on visitors

There is a ban on visitors at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, in view of the COVID-19 situation. Hospital superintendent V. Ummer Farooq said in a release on Tuesday that the ban would come into effect from Wednesday and continue until further orders.