Parvathy Warrier elected new president of OISCA International South India Chapter

May 10, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Parvathy Warrier

Winner of government of Kerala’s ‘Vanitha Ratnam’ award Parvathy Warrier has been elected as the new president of Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural advancement (OISCA) International South India Chapter while M. Aravindababu continues as the director and secretary general.

M. Aravindababu

Other office-bearers are K.K. Chandran (executive vice president), T.J. Thomas (vice president), V.P. Sasidharan (executive secretary), Sukumaran V.P., Fousiya Mubashir, K.T. Sebastian (secretaries), Geetha V.K. (Treasurer), and Nalinakshan P.K. (chief coordinator). The OISCA chapters in south India decided to lead the way in solid waste management activities and organic farming, a press release said. 

