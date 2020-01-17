Party, Govt. on same page on UAPA, says Mohanan

CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan has said that the party and the State government were on the same page on cases registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and any media reports to the contrary were untrue.

He said in a press release issued on Thursday said that certain news channels had misinterpreted his statement made in the afternoon. “They are airing reports saying that I had rejected the Chief Minister’s stand. I had only pointed out that the Government can only move legally in such cases,” Mr. Mohanan said. Both the Government and the party had earlier clarified that UAPA cases could be dropped when it came up before the judiciary. The party’s stand was the same in Allan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal’s case too.

Mr. Mohanan alleged that the National Investigation Agency had taken up that case after pressure from Kerala BJP leaders. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s visit to Allan and Thaha’s houses was a political drama as 132 cases were registered under the Act when he was the Home Minister, Mr. Mohanan said.

Extremist and communalist organisations will not be part of the ‘Manushya Mahasringhala’ being planned by the LDF against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on January 26, he said.

Involving organisations which had communalist political objectives would question the protest’s credibility, he said.