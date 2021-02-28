Parties kick-start candidate selection in Kozhikode

Nine sitting MLAs likely to contest

Mainline political parties have begun candidate selection for the 13 segments in Kozhikode district for the Assembly elections on April 6.

Modalities have been worked out on seat-sharing among coalition partners, though both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have not finalised seats.

However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised candidates for key segments in the district. It will announce the candidates in a week.

At least nine sitting legislators are likely to contest this time. Of them, seven belong to the CPI(M) or are LDF-backed Independents, and the remaining two belong to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Ministers T.P. Ramakrishnan and A.K. Saseendran are likely to contest from Perambra and Elathur respectively. Mr. Saseendran’s candidature will also depend on the decision of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), as a section of local leaders have opposed his renomination. Also, the CPI(M) district committee has taken the stand that the party should contest the seat.

The CPI(M) and the CPI have decided not to field those who have contested Assembly elections twice and thrice respectively. But the CPI(M) is likely to waive that stipulation for A. Pradeep Kumar and K. Dasan, who have completed three and two terms from Kozhikode North and Koyilandy respectively.

The CPI(M) is likely to field E.K. Vijayan once again from Nadapuram. Chances of P.T.A. Rahim and Karat Razak, both LDF-backed Independents, contesting again from Kunnamangalam and Koduvally respectively cannot be ruled out, sources said.

The CPI(M) plans to field K.P. Kunhammedkutty, former district panchayat president, from Kuttiyadi, where the IUML had won. Parakkal Abdulla had defeated K.K. Lathika, former MLA, in a fierce contest in 2016. The margin of victory was 1,157 votes. Meanwhile, the IUML plans to renominate Mr. Abdulla.

The CPI(M) has plans to replace its sitting legislators, V.K.C. Mammed Koya and George M. Thomas, in Beypore and Thiruvambady respectively. The party is considering fielding Democratic Youth Federation of India national president P.A. Mohammed Riyas from Beypore. Elathur is also on the mind of the State leadership, sources said.

The party is planning to field a young Christian candidate in Thiruvambady after Mr. George M. Thomas, incumbent MLA, has announced his decision not to enter the fray citing health reasons. The Congress has been eyeing Thiruvambady, though the IUML has been contesting there for long.

Incumbent legislator M.K. Muneer is likely to contest on IUML ticket from Kozhikode South again. The CPI(M) will consider fielding Kozhikode Corporation Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahammed from the segment. Last time, the Indian National League (INL) had unsuccessfully contested the seat.

In the 2016 polls, the LDF won 11 out of the 13 seats, and the remaining two was won by the IUML in the district. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the UDF had an upper hand in all the 13 Assembly segments.