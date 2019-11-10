Parties advise caution after Ayodhya verdict

Responding to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, various Muslim organisations and political parties have appealed to all sections of society to exercise caution against those trying to disturb communal harmony in the State.

While respecting the verdict of the apex court, Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar said the judgment was neither a victory nor defeat for any section.

Just as the Babri Masjid had been a place of worship for the Muslim community, it is also important that all citizens live peacefully.

He said he would further comment on the verdict after discussing it with legal experts.

The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen Markazudawa State secretariat, which met here, said the faithful through forgiveness should move ahead as no other solution was possible in such a turbulent situation. Though it was painful that the rightful inheritors of the Babri Masjid were denied their due, the Supreme Court was able to offer a solution to the complex problem. Its leaders M. Moideenkutty and C.P. Ummer Sullami attended the meeting.

Review petition

The State Committee of the Indian National League Democratic said the party respected the verdict but with concern as vested interests would claim rights on places of worship of minority communities at Varanasi and Mathura.

The Sunni Wakf Board will hopefully move a review petition against the verdict, State president Ashraf Puravoor and general secretary Karim Puthuppady said.

The State secretariat of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), the students’ wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said the verdict handing over the disputed land where the Babri Masjid stood to build a temple and compensating Muslims with five acres was unconstitutional and unjustified.

The fight for Babri Masjid is not simply for 2.7 acres or 5 acres, but it was for justice. Those who demolished the structure should be brought to book and the destroyed mosque should be reconstructed, it said.

The Central secretariat of the Popular Front of India (PFI) termed the verdict “unjust and disappointing”.

The verdict will have far-reaching implications not only on the rights of minorities but also on the basic principles of the Constitution, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, general secretary, PFI, said in a release.