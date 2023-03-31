Partially ruined buildings at East Nadakkavu pose threat to public safety

March 31, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

East Nadakkavu on Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road resembles a ghost town.

There are at least a dozen buildings here that are run down or partially ruined as tenants have long deserted them to facilitate the widening of the road. The precarious condition of these buildings have caused anxiety among local people as they pose the danger of crumbling any time causing damage to life of the public and commuters. It was only a couple of months ago that the ruins of a building fell onto the road injuring three people.

Compensation

These buildings have not been completely demolished due to legal barriers that need to be overcome to move the widening project further. Most of the buildings on both sides of the road have been vacated for the widening process, as part of the city road improvement project. The land thus acquired by the Revenue department has been handed over to the Public Works department. However, 54 land owners have moved the High Court alleging that they have not been duly compensated. There are also some who have not been compensated at all. Besides, there are some who refused to vacate despite the notice served to them.

The buildings that have been handed over by the Revenue department need to be auctioned for demolition. The demolition of those that have their auction process completed, has already begun or are soon to begin.

Hearing

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has ordered the district administration to hear the complaints of the 62 people including the 54 land owners who have raised a complaint about compensation, and submit a report. The Deputy Collector (Land Acquisitions) has sent them a notice to take part in a hearing by mid April.

