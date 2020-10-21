Kozhikode

Partially burnt body of woman found in car

The partially burnt body of a woman was found in a car in an isolated rubber plantation at Chundathumpoyil on the Maranchatti-Thottumukkom Road in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The Mukkom police and Fire Force personnel reached the spot after they were informed by the local residents. The body was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The Inspector of Police, Mukkom, has begun a probe into the incident.

