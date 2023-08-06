Partial reopening of CH Flyover in two days, says Riyas

August 06, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

CH Flyover in Kozhikode city will be partially thrown open to road traffic in two days considering the Onam rush of passengers, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He said this after inspecting the ongoing strengthening work of the flyover on Sunday.

Mr. Riyas said that the government had allocated ₹4.47 crore for the works. “The remaining works will go on as planned while one part of the bridge can be used for vehicular traffic. The plan is to finish them fast so that full-fledged vehicular traffic is possible by October,” the Minister said.

The work on the flyover connecting Bank Road with the Kozhikode beach across the railway track had resulted in major traffic diversions in the city. This also led to traffic jams during peak hours and weekends. Though the works were expected to be completed in two months, they got delayed.

The flyover, constructed in 1983, was found to have structural problems in a study conducted earlier. The Kerala Highway Research Institute, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, and the National Institute of Technology-Calicut were involved in the study. To take up renovation works, traffic was suspended for two months from June 13. Almost 75% of the work had been completed. The works on the footpath, handrail, and repair were over. To prevent corrosion, micro concrete mixture containing zinc anode, had been used. The road would be laid using Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete (BM and BC).

Asked if only one-way traffic movement would be allowed, Mr. Riyas said it would have to be discussed before taking a decision.