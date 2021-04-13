Partial cancellation of train

The service of train number 06305 Ernakulam-Kannur special will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Kannur stations on April 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, due to track maintenance work in the Pattambi-Thirunavaya section. However, the service will be normal on April 14, 15, 18 and 25, a press release said.