The service of train number 06305 Ernakulam-Kannur special will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Kannur stations on April 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, due to track maintenance work in the Pattambi-Thirunavaya section. However, the service will be normal on April 14, 15, 18 and 25, a press release said.
Partial cancellation of train
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
April 13, 2021 23:49 IST
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
April 13, 2021 23:49 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 11:50:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/partial-cancellation-of-train/article34313859.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story