Part-time PhD applicants getting a raw deal at Calicut varsity

A section of academics have alleged that the implementation of regulations for research work at the University of Calicut is against the interests of those planning to go for part-time PhD.

The regulations say that a candidate for a part-time PhD programme should submit a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the appropriate authority in the organisation where the candidate is employed. It should clearly state that the candidate is permitted to pursue studies on a part-time basis, his/her official duties permit him/her to devote sufficient time for research, and he/she will be relieved from duty to complete the course work.

Functionaries of the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) said in a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor that the regulations were against the provisions of the University Grants Commission’s regulations issued in 2022. Section 13 (2) iii of the UGC regulations says that “if required, he/she will be relieved from the duty to complete the course work”.

KPCTA leaders claimed that many PhD applicants, who had joined for research work at various centres, were being forced by the university to go on compulsory leave for six months. “Such compulsory requirement is not mentioned in UGC regulations. The regulations insist only on an NoC from the institution.” The memorandum pointed out that it was not a mandatory requirement.

KPCTA leaders said the three courses that were part of PhD work would require only 96, 96 and 30 hours. Part-time PhD scholars used to either utilise the vacation months or holidays to work on it, or they used to go on leave of absence for minimum number of days.

This year, many scholars, including those who are part of government service, are not getting NoC to go on leave of absence for six months from their respective authorities. Many college teachers and Plus Two teachers are worried if the course fee they paid to the university would go waste if they do not get the NoC.

Meanwhile, the KPCTA has urged the authorities to permit qualified teachers in aided Arabic colleges to work as research guides.

