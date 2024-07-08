GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Part-time PhD applicants getting a raw deal at Calicut varsity

Published - July 08, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A section of academics have alleged that the implementation of regulations for research work at the University of Calicut is against the interests of those planning to go for part-time PhD.

The regulations say that a candidate for a part-time PhD programme should submit a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the appropriate authority in the organisation where the candidate is employed. It should clearly state that the candidate is permitted to pursue studies on a part-time basis, his/her official duties permit him/her to devote sufficient time for research, and he/she will be relieved from duty to complete the course work.

Functionaries of the Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) said in a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor that the regulations were against the provisions of the University Grants Commission’s regulations issued in 2022. Section 13 (2) iii of the UGC regulations says that “if required, he/she will be relieved from the duty to complete the course work”.

KPCTA leaders claimed that many PhD applicants, who had joined for research work at various centres, were being forced by the university to go on compulsory leave for six months. “Such compulsory requirement is not mentioned in UGC regulations. The regulations insist only on an NoC from the institution.” The memorandum pointed out that it was not a mandatory requirement.

KPCTA leaders said the three courses that were part of PhD work would require only 96, 96 and 30 hours. Part-time PhD scholars used to either utilise the vacation months or holidays to work on it, or they used to go on leave of absence for minimum number of days.

This year, many scholars, including those who are part of government service, are not getting NoC to go on leave of absence for six months from their respective authorities. Many college teachers and Plus Two teachers are worried if the course fee they paid to the university would go waste if they do not get the NoC.

Meanwhile, the KPCTA has urged the authorities to permit qualified teachers in aided Arabic colleges to work as research guides.

Related Topics

universities and colleges / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.