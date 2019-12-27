Kozhikode

Parivar Kerala meet

more-in

Parivar Kerala, State Federation of Parents Organisations of Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, will hold a northern Kerala regional meet in Kozhikode on December 28 and 29. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open the event on JDT Islam campus, the organisers said here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:43:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/parivar-kerala-meet/article30405885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY