Paristhithi Mitram award to CWRDM and Darsanam

June 04, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two institutions in Kozhikode, the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) and the Darsanam Samkarika Vedi, have shared the ‘Paristhithi Mitram’ award of the State Department of Environment for the year 2022. The Paristhithi Mitram award is given to organisations or institutions that excel in the field of environment protection.

CWRDM is a premier research and development institution of the Government of Kerala working in the field of water management. Set up as an autonomous organisation in 1978, it was amalgamated with the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) in 2003.

CWRDM has substantially contributed to the scientific hydrologic studies and water management in the region tackling different problems pertaining to watershed development, wetland management, water management for agriculture, forest and urban hydrology, estuarine management, groundwater development, water quality management, water related environmental issues, irrigation and drainage issues.

Darsanam Samskarika Vedi is a voluntary organisation founded in 1994 that works in a variety of areas including science and technology, environmental protection, water, health and sanitation, agricultural development and soil conservation, natural resources and biodiversity conservation and sustainable development besides others. It also functions as a prominent project implementation agency (PIA) in Kozhikode for various programmes proposed by the State and Centre.

The award will be presented at an event to be held at Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, on the occasion of the World Environment Day.