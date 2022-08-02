Parents worried over lack of facilities at KV-1 in Kozhikode

The crowd of students and parents outside the Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 at East Hill in Kozhikode city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

August 02, 2022 21:17 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities say they will be sorted out soon

A section of parents of students at the Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 at East Hill in Kozhikode city have flagged their concerns such as the lack of a full-time principal and vice principal to look after academic and administrative affairs, shortage of adequate security staff and the poor crowd control steps outside the campus during peak hours.

According to functionaries of Welfare Association of Kendriya Vidyalaya East Hill, a collective of parents, there is no full-time principal and vice principal at the school with a strength of around 3,000 students, for the past two months. Earlier, the vice principal used to be in charge in the principal’s absence. Now both the posts are vacant. They claimed that the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 at Govindapuram has been given additional charge. N. Prasad, president of the association, alleged that the principal in-charge comes to the school only thrice a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that the crowd control steps outside the school between 12 p.m. and 12.30 p.m., when the first shift ends and the second shift begins, had been poor though many proposals were submitted before the authorities. “There is only one nurse at the medical room, that too between 9.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The post of student counsellor remains vacant too,” Mr. Prasad alleged.

The association functionaries alleged that though snakes had been found on the premises, there was none to take care of the surroundings. The number of security staff had been reduced from six to five. “Though many students have complained about the possible contamination of the drinking water, the authorities have not taken any action. At least some bathrooms have dysfunctional pipes,” he added.

Deepti Nair, Assistant Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Regional Office, Ernakulam, told The Hindu on Tuesday that staff transfers and postings were going on right now. New principal and vice principal would take charge soon.

She claimed that there were enough security measures on the campus. Asked about the other complaints such as unhygienic drinking water, Ms. Nair said that she would seek details from the principal in-charge. “Other infrastructural issues will be sorted out. Work on the new building is going on now. It will be completed on time,” she added.