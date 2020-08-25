Parents up in arms over twin grace marks for UG admission

It is a clear violation of High Court order, they say

A group of parents has approached the Higher Education Minister against what they termed as the “unfair practice” of granting grace marks twice during admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated to various universities in the State.

They pointed out that the ongoing practice of adding grace marks for excellence in extracurricular activities along with marks scored in the written exams was in violation of a Kerala High Court order last year. In a complaint sent to the authorities, a parent from Kozhikode said that arts and science colleges in the State, including those in the self-financing sector, were giving a weightage of 10 marks to winners in the State arts festival and 15 marks for participating in the activities of the National Service Scheme and the National Cadet Corps while calculating index marks during admission to UG courses. However, grace marks have already been added earlier to the total marks given in the higher secondary final exams. This leads to some students getting more advantage during the admission process. Those who have scored cent per cent marks without any grace marks are being pushed to the last position in the admission list as well, the complaint claimed.

A parent from Kozhikode city said the authorities were paying no attention to the court order issued last July to the Kerala government to implement within four months the Central decision not to add grace marks along with marks scored in written exams. The order was issued by Justice P.V. Asha on a petition filed by three students from Pathanamthitta. The Centre had taken a decision on the issue in 2017.

Meanwhile, university authorities claimed that they were following government orders in vogue for long. Officials in the Directorate of Collegiate Education were not available for comments.