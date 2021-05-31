Pareeksha Bhavan to directly hold admission tests

Teachers’ organisations extend support to conduct offline exams for students

Pareeksha Bhavan of the University of Calicut will now directly hold entrance examinations for admission to postgraduate, M. Phil, and Ph.D courses in affiliated colleges and university departments.

This was decided at an online meeting of various college teachers’ organisations and the Syndicate standing committee on exams on Monday. It was convened by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj.

All the criteria for entrance tests right now followed by the university would be applicable for these exams. The preparation of question papers and evaluation of answer scripts by teachers in the university had led to widespread complaints earlier. There were allegations of violation of existing criteria. In the wake of this, admission to these courses were conducted based on degree marks last year.

Support extended

Meanwhile, the teachers’ organisations offered support to hold exams for sixth semester undergraduate students and fourth semester postgraduate students in affiliated colleges and distance education centres on June 15. The Syndicate had on Sunday decided against holding online exams. Additional centres would be set up depending on the facilities offered by the respective local bodies. The results could be declared by July 31.