Parallel telephone exchange: suspect taken to seven locations

He allegedly operated illegal communication network from rented facilities

P.P. Shabeer, the prime suspect in the parallel telephone exchange case, being taken to a rented facility at Puthiyara where he allegedly operated one of the illegal exchanges. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

P.P. Shabeer, the prime accused in the parallel telephone exchange case, was taken to seven different rented facilities in Kozhikode city on Monday as part of gathering more evidence in the case.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A.J. Johnson, Shabeer was suspected of setting up parallel telephone exchanges in those rented buildings, apart from stocking imported machines for the operating illegal communication network.

Police officers said the illegal exchanges were operated only from buildings with poor visibility to avoid public attention. All such facilities were located very close to various mobile towers as part of deliberate efforts to ensure uninterrupted network support, they added.

As part of the second round of evidence gathering, Shabeer will be taken to Wayanad district on Tuesday. According to police sources, he was suspected of owning a resort in the district, and it was often used as a hideout for those who collaborated with the operation of the network.

Shabeer was arrested while he was reportedly proceeding to the resort on August 19, they said.