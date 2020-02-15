Parallel taxi service: bus operators complain of loss

Despite intensified action by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) squad and the police, illegal service by local taxi operators on bus routes has resurfaced as a major concern for private bus operators in the rural areas of Kozhikode district. The indefinite strike recently called by a section of bus operators on the Vadakara-Thottilpalam route too has made little impact as the taxi operators seem reluctant to comply with the rules.

Bus operators in the Kozhikode rural area say their daily collection is on the decline and the police and MVD squads are yet to take serious action. Many a time, illegal taxi trips have provoked bus crew and led to street scuffles in many locations, they point out.

According to the Bus Operators Association leaders in Vadakara, private taxi cab owners are operating the illegal trips in the suburbs of Vadakara, Kuttiyadi and Nadapuram, claiming that it helps stranded passengers in rural areas. In reality, the taxi operators conduct trips during peak hours and cause huge loss to bus operators, they allege.

E. Babu, a leader of the Bus Employees Union, says there were even attempts to label such parallel trips as private journeys operated on request from passengers’ groups. “Such baseless claims are made to escape legal action and fight bus operators by mobilising local support,” he adds.

Some trade union leaders have also come up against the parallel service operators by accusing them of charging exorbitant rates from passengers. As of now, there is no effective checking mechanism to stop exploitation in the sector, they say.

Meanwhile, the Vadakara police say the complaints recently made by a section of bus operators in the area have been taken seriously and patrol squads deployed to keep an eye on such illegal trip operators. The permit of such taxi operators will be recommended for immediate suspension, they add.