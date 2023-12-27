Paragon betters its position in Taste Atlas rankings

December 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Barely six months after it was chosen as one of the most legendary restaurants in the world by Taste Atlas, a Croatia-based online food guide, in which it was ranked 11th, Paragon Restaurant in the heart of Kozhikode city has bettered its position. It has bagged the fifth position in the recent ratings.

“Paragon is an emblem of the region’s rich gastronomic history, celebrated for its mastery of traditional Malabar cuisine,” says Taste Atlas. “The dish that reigns supreme is the biryani, a blend of rice, meat, and spices, steeped in age-old traditions and prepared with locally sourced ingredients,” it adds.

The food guide has commended the inviting atmosphere, coupled with the meticulous preparation of dishes that celebrate local produce and traditional cooking methods as the charm of Paragon.

Besides Paragon, Tunday Kababi from Lucknow at the sixth rank and Peter Cat, Kolkata at the 10th rank feature in the top 10.

