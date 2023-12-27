ADVERTISEMENT

Paragon betters its position in Taste Atlas rankings

December 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The iconic restaurant of Kozhikode is now the 5th best in the world

The Hindu Bureau

Paragon restaurant in Kozhikode exudes an old world charm and is quite popular even decades after it was founded. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Barely six months after it was chosen as one of the most legendary restaurants in the world by Taste Atlas, a Croatia-based online food guide, in which it was ranked 11th, Paragon Restaurant in the heart of Kozhikode city has bettered its position. It has bagged the fifth position in the recent ratings.

“Paragon is an emblem of the region’s rich gastronomic history, celebrated for its mastery of traditional Malabar cuisine,” says Taste Atlas. “The dish that reigns supreme is the biryani, a blend of rice, meat, and spices, steeped in age-old traditions and prepared with locally sourced ingredients,” it adds.

The food guide has commended the inviting atmosphere, coupled with the meticulous preparation of dishes that celebrate local produce and traditional cooking methods as the charm of Paragon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Paragon, Tunday Kababi from Lucknow at the sixth rank and Peter Cat, Kolkata at the 10th rank feature in the top 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US